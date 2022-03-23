Ric Flair says top WWE heel is "the nicest kid in the world" 

Ric Flair has praised The Miz and has said that the WWE Superstar is the polar opposite of his on-screen persona.

The Miz, a two-time WWE Champion, has been a heel for the majority of his run in the promotion. He has the ability to get the fans to hate him, thanks to his tremendous ability on the microphone.

On the latest Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair and host Mark Madden discussed WWE's upcoming documentary Evil. Madden spoke about The Miz, who features in the series, and how his real-life personality is similar to his character in WWE. Flair disagreed with that assessment, stating that the former world champion is one of the nicest guys on the roster.

"I totally disgree. Mike [The Miz] is the nicest kid in the world," said Flair. [From 22:08 to 22:15]

Madden corrected himself, stating that The Miz's nature and cockiness is similar to his on-screen character.

"I don't think of him as a mean guy. I just think of him as a very talented guy that puts as much time and thought into his work as anybody I've ever seen," said Flair.[22:29 to 22:38]

The Nature Boy added:

"I think he's a great talent that's had an amazing career. I just... there are just a little things that - he's such a nice guy that I don't think he's capable of feeling inside what's it like to beat the crap out of somebody. Miz has had a fabulous career and he'll always be considered a great entertainer. He has the capability of being equally good at both sides." [22:52 to 23:40]

A fellow WWE Superstar recently revealed that The Miz always helps her

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella opened up about her interactions with The Miz and said that The A-Lister is always available to give her advice.

"For me, I'd honestly say The Miz, you know, whenever I have an issue or a problem, whether it's creatively or with my character or something, going on in a match, I go to him," said Carmella.

The Miz will be in action at WrestleMania once again in a high-profile match, this time as the tag team partner of celebrity Logan Paul. The two stars will face the Mysterios on Night 1 of the show.

