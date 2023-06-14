Ric Flair sends heartfelt message to current WWE Superstar

It seems there is no one Ric Flair loves more on this earth than his daughter Charlotte Flair.

Since she debuted in WWE, The Nature Boy has heaped praise upon his daughter on countless occasions and has praised her as one the greatest WWE Superstars on the roster today.

Charlotte Flair recently returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown and confronted Asuka, who had just been presented with the new WWE Women's Championship by Adam Pearce.

The Queen wasted no time cutting the line and challenging for The Empress of Tomorrow's championship and is now scheduled to challenge Asuka for the title on the June 30 episode of SmackDown in London, England, 24 hours before Money in the Bank.

Recently, Ric Flair took to social media to once again praise his daughter and sent out a heartfelt message of how proud he is of her.

"Beyond Proud Of My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE! *Red heart emoji* @Laurel_DeWitt," Ric said in a tweet.

Charlotte Flair responds to Ric Flair's tweet

Ric Flair has never shied away from praising his daughter, and she always seems to be very flattered by it.

Charlotte Flair acknowledged her father's tweet and responded to it by sending praise to Laurel DeWitt, tweeting out:

"@RicFlairNatrBoy @Laurel_DeWitt Queen Laurel *heart hands emoji* *diamond emoji*," Charlotte Flair said in a tweet.

For those wondering who Laurel DeWitt is, she's the one behind the outfit Charlotte Flair is wearing in Ric's initial tweet. She is known for creating metal and chain apparel, handbags, and jewelry.

The Queen has always been seen wearing very fashionable looks in and out of WWE, so this clothing is out of the ordinary for her.

