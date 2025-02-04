Ric Flair sends a heartwarming message to WWE following Charlotte Flair's historic Royal Rumble win

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently posted a social media update to send a heartfelt message to the Stamford-based company. The legendary professional wrestler's daughter, Charlotte Flair, made an epic return from injury last Saturday at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Nature Boy is one of the most decorated performers in the business. The veteran has a record 17 World Championships to his name. Charlotte is also not far behind with 14 women's world titles.

Ric Flair recently took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself alongside Charlotte Flair. The 75-year-old thanked WWE for providing him and his daughter with the opportunity to wrestle and prove themselves.

"The Legacy Is Unmatched & Unparalleled! Thank You @wwe For The Opportunity To Compete And To Prove Who We Are! Queen @charlottewwe & The Nature Boy! Wooooo!" he wrote.

You can check out Ric Flair's Instagram post below:

The Queen entered the women's Royal Rumble match at number 27 and eliminated four stars on her way to winning the bout. She created history at the premium live event by becoming the first woman to win the contest twice. Flair had previously won the women's Royal Rumble match in 2020.

Ric Flair had made a bold prediction about Charlotte Flair's return from injury

Amid Charlotte Flair's absence from in-ring action due to the knee injury she sustained during her match with Asuka in December 2023, Ric Flair had already made a massive prediction about The Queen's WWE return.

Speaking to Casual Conversations, Flair praised his daughter for her in-ring work while claiming that the latter stays away from backstage politics. He further stated that his daughter's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time.

"She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn't kiss anybody's a**. She just gets better every day. She'll come back from this injury. It's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best. That's just the way it is," he said.

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Given Charlotte Flair rewrote history books on her first night back inside the squared circle, Ric Flair appears to have hit the bullseye with his prediction. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old can take it up a notch by winning a title at WrestleMania 41.

