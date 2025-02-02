Ric Flair sends a pointed message reacting to Charlotte Flair winning immediately after WWE return

Charlotte Flair has returned and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and her father, Ric Flair, has now reacted to it. The star talked about his daughter and sent her a message.

Charlotte made quite an impact with her return as she cleared the ring and was the last one standing tall to win the Royal Rumble. The star eliminated a total of four stars herself, which included the final two, Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez.

Ric Flair was extremely proud to see his daughter return to the ring in the way that she did after spending a year on the sidelines. He congratulated her on winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. He also pointed out her major achievement of having become the first-ever woman to have two Rumble wins, before signing off with his signature, "WOOOOO!"

Trending

The message was quite pointed, that it was a member of the Flair family, who was the best of the women in the women's division, with her unique achievement. Given Ric Flair's history of excellence and achievement, the star has never shied away from boasting about everything that he can do, and he's always supported his daughter similarly on social media. The message seems targeted towards the rest of the women in WWE to keep an eye out now that Flair has returned.

"What an epic return! I am such a proud father! Your hard work always pays off! Congratulations on winning the 2025 Royal Rumble @MsCharlotteWWE! The first woman to win 2 Royal Rumbles! WOOOOO!"

Expand Tweet

While there has been talk of Ric Flair working in WWE again, the Hall of Famer is expected to only feature in the LFG show where he filmed an appearance. With Charlotte Flair having returned with a changed character and a new attitude, fans will have to wait and see whether Ric plays any role in his daughter's character at all going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback