WWE Legend Ric Flair shades fans after recent claims about his health condition

Ric Flair lashed out at fans who criticized him for wrestling despite health concerns.

On July 31, The Nature Boy joined forces with Andrade El Idolo in his last match to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. He later revealed that he passed out twice during the bout.

It didn't take long for fans to comment on his confession. However, it looks like the veteran is still not bothered by such negativity. In his latest tweet, Flair posted a photo of a cake that contained an interesting caption.

"I Ain’t Dead Yet Motherf*cker! WOOOOO!"

Flair and El Idolo had another event this past weekend in Puerto Rico. Although the Hall of Famer accompanied his son-in-law as a manager, he was caught in a brawl outside the ring with Carlito's father.

What did fans say about Ric Flair?

When rumors circulated that the 16-time World Champion was preparing for his last match months ago, the wrestling community was obviously concerned for his health.

Their worries about his health didn't stop after the event, especially after Ric revealed he passed out. Some expressed that he shouldn't have wrestled in the first place and that he should definitely stop wrestling:

Other fans had a brutal take regarding his health. One fan even said he will pass away inside the ring:

One fan expressed how Flair was such a workaholic and his health concerns during the match weren't surprising:

The WWE Hall of Famer may be done with his in-ring action, but it seems he's not ready to give up wrestling altogether. For now, there's still a possibility that Flair will continue to accompany Andrade during his matches.

Do you think Ric Flair will step inside the ring again? Sound off in the comments below!

