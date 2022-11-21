Ric Flair shares cryptic comment about WWE retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has taken to social media to deliver a possibly cryptic message regarding his WWE retirement.

The Nature Boy stepped into the ring for what was supposedly the final time at a special Starrcast/Jim Crockett Promotions event in July 2022. 73-year-old teamed with his son-in-law Andrade to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair and Andrade were victorious in the encounter, which Flair teased was not his last. The Nature Boy has notably retired on several occasions, including one spectacular send-off in Florida on March 30, 2008.

The former 16-time World Heavyweight Champion has taken to social media to potentially share a cryptic message regarding his WWE retirement. Taking to his official Twitter page, The Nature Boy shared an image of him and Shawn Michaels locking up during their bout at WrestleMania 24.

This match would be the last of Flair's WWE in-ring run. In his caption, Ric noted that winners never quit and that quitters never win.

"Winners Never Quit, And Quitters Never Win! WOOOOO!" he wrote

What was the fan reaction to Ric Flair's tweet?

Wrestling fans from all over the world have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with The Nature Boy.

One fan accused Flair of quitting himself.

CryptixFTW @CryptixFTW @RicFlairNatrBoy You quit though....but that's ok, it was your time! (please don't come back) @RicFlairNatrBoy You quit though....but that's ok, it was your time! (please don't come back)

Another fan had praise for The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Dustin Keller @Rabbidassassin @RicFlairNatrBoy @ShawnMichaels is hands down my favorite wrestler and always has been. Even has little kids. My buddy Anthony was Marty and I was Shawn wrestling in his back yard! @RicFlairNatrBoy @ShawnMichaels is hands down my favorite wrestler and always has been. Even has little kids. My buddy Anthony was Marty and I was Shawn wrestling in his back yard!

One fan told Ric that he'd watched him since childhood.

Ron Anderson @anderson61769 @RicFlairNatrBoy Been watching you since I was a kid down here in Florida. Woooooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy Been watching you since I was a kid down here in Florida. Woooooo!

One WWE fan echoed Ric Flair's iconic catchphrase.

LarryMania @LarrySkiles1987 @RicFlairNatrBoy You be best in this business To be the man you had to beat the man! Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! #Respect @RicFlairNatrBoy You be best in this business To be the man you had to beat the man! Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! #Respect

Another fan wildly claimed that Shawn didn't deserve to lace Ric's boots.

Bob Ama @BobAma4 @RicFlairNatrBoy Shawn does not deserve to lace ricks left boot @RicFlairNatrBoy Shawn does not deserve to lace ricks left boot

What did you think of Ric Flair's post? Do you think he'll come out of retirement one final time? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

