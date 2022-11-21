Ric Flair shares cryptic comment about WWE retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has taken to social media to deliver a possibly cryptic message regarding his WWE retirement.
The Nature Boy stepped into the ring for what was supposedly the final time at a special Starrcast/Jim Crockett Promotions event in July 2022. 73-year-old teamed with his son-in-law Andrade to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
Flair and Andrade were victorious in the encounter, which Flair teased was not his last. The Nature Boy has notably retired on several occasions, including one spectacular send-off in Florida on March 30, 2008.
The former 16-time World Heavyweight Champion has taken to social media to potentially share a cryptic message regarding his WWE retirement. Taking to his official Twitter page, The Nature Boy shared an image of him and Shawn Michaels locking up during their bout at WrestleMania 24.
This match would be the last of Flair's WWE in-ring run. In his caption, Ric noted that winners never quit and that quitters never win.
"Winners Never Quit, And Quitters Never Win! WOOOOO!" he wrote
What was the fan reaction to Ric Flair's tweet?
Wrestling fans from all over the world have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with The Nature Boy.
One fan accused Flair of quitting himself.
Another fan had praise for The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.
One fan told Ric that he'd watched him since childhood.
One WWE fan echoed Ric Flair's iconic catchphrase.
Another fan wildly claimed that Shawn didn't deserve to lace Ric's boots.
