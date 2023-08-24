Ric Flair shares heartbreaking tribute following the passing of Terry Funk

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared an emotional tribute following the passing of Terry Funk.

Funk passed away today at the age of 79 years old. His career began in 1965 and lasted for five decades. The legend appeared in WWE, WCW, ECW, and many more promotions throughout his incredible career. He was in a tag team with his brother, Dory Funk Jr., and captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Jack Brisco in 1975.

The Nature Boy took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Funk after his death. Ric Flair said that he never met somebody who worked harder than Funk in his entire life. He added that Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, and friend. Flair claimed that nobody would ever be able to replace Funk in professional wrestling and included some images of the two together in the post seen below:

"In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻, wrote Ric Flair.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to the Funk family, his friends, and fans at this difficult time.

