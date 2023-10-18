Ric Flair shares horrific story of near-fatal plane crash that could have ended his life

WWE legend Ric Flair recently shared a horrific story of a near-fatal plane crash that could have ended The Nature Boy's life.

Flair has been one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step inside the ring. He has been successful in every promotion he has performed during his career, most notably for WCW, NWA, and WWE. The Nature Boy is a 16-time World Champion and has feuded with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

However, the pro wrestling universe could have missed out on a legendary wrestler due to a tragedy. On the latest edition of the Breakfast Club Power podcast, Ric Flair shed light on being part of a near-fatal plane crash.

The Nature Boy said there were six people on the plane including the pilot, unfortunately, the latter passed away during the crash, and two people were paralyzed. However, he was fortunate enough alongside the other two passengers to still be alive.

"No [the plane did not explode], we ran out of gas so there was no explosion but normally a small twin-engine sets in a 310, normally when you hit an Orchard of trees or whatever they would call it. Little cartwheel plane, we were going so fast, we fell from 6,000 ft. We just tore down the whole damn Orchard and landed in a railroad embankment, that train track, just half a mile from the runway... [We were] 6. The pilot died, 2 were paralyzed and three of us made it," Ric Flair said. [5:02 - 5:40]

WWE legend Ric Flair joked about being in Jail if social media existed during his time

In the same podcast, Ric Flair said he would be in a lot of trouble if social media existed during his young days.

"Well, he'd [young Ric] be in jail. We'd be conducting this interview from Rikers Island. Hello Ric, are you still in Rikers? Would you mind joining the Breakfast Club?" Flair joked. "It's the truth. Young Ric Flair? I don't think so," Flair said. [27:05 - 27:36]

The Nature Boy's daughter Charlotte Flair is now continuing her father's legacy as she has already won several championships in WWE. Let's see if she will overtake her father's tally soon or not.

