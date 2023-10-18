WWE: Legendary multi-time champion believes "he'd be in jail" for past troubles

A legendary multi-time WWE champion recently revealed he would be in jail for past troubles. The name in question is Ric Flair.

Flair signed with WWE (then WWF) in August 1991. He started feuding with 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan during his early days in the Stamford-based promotion. The legend even helped The Undertaker defeat Hogan for the WWF Championship.

The Nature Boy made a huge name for himself in the pro wrestling world after winning several titles for different promotions, including WCW and NWA. However, in WWE, he won the World Tag Team Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the latest edition of the Breakfast Club Power podcast, Ric Flair was asked how he would have handled social media if it existed back in his day.

The Nature Boy jokingly replied that he would be in jail if social media existed during his days.

"Well, he'd [young Ric] be in jail. We'd be conducting this interview from Rikers Island. Hello Ric, are you still in Rikers? Would you mind joining the Breakfast Club?" Flair joked. "It's the truth. Young Ric Flair? I don't think so," he said. [27:05 - 27:36]

You can check out the whole interview below:

WWE legend Ric Flair said he has no desire to wrestle again even though he feels great

In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE legend Ric Flair stated that he doesn't have any intentions to get back in the ring even though he feels fit.

"No, that was completely taken out of context. No, I have no desire to wrestle again. I said I could because I feel great. And if I did, I could be better because I would learn from the mistakes I made getting ready last time, which was not hydrating. I weighed 218 and I didn't drink any water that day, a combination of nerves and everything else," said Flair.

Flair is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and he certainly doesn't need to come back to the ring as he has already proved everything during his illustrious career.

What is your favorite Ric Flair moment in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

