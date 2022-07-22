Watch: Ric Flair shares first-time look at special robe for his retirement match

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at the robe that he will be wearing for his retirement match.

The 16-time WWE World Champion will team up with his son-in-law and AEW star Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jarrett and Lethal. It is set to take place on July 31st in Nashville, the night after SummerSlam.

Flair will likely be portraying the role of the babyface while Double-J and Lethal will be the heels judging from the released promo vignette. In the promo, they viciously beat up The Nature Boy.

In the video below, Flair can be seen praising the craftsmanship of his retirement robe. He stated that the robe is a duplicate of the first robe that he wore after he found the "Nature Boy" gimmick. The catalyst for his gimmick change was an airplane crash that forced him to change his wrestling style due to injuries sustained during the accident.

Ric Flair wrestled his last WWE match at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels in a Loser Retires Match. Flair lost the match and, according to the stipulation, had to retire from in-ring competition.

Flair retired temporarily and then moved to IMPACT Wrestling where he once again put on brilliant performances and had memorable feuds with various stars. One of those stars was Jay Lethal, who he will be facing on July 31st in his last match.

Fans on Twitter react to Ric Flair's "Retirement Robe"

Fans of Ric Flair commented on his tweet to show their appreciation for the special robe that he will be wearing in his retirement match.

One Twitter user called the robe a "work of art" and added that there's talk of Flair's likeness being carved into Crowders Mountain in North Carolina:

Bob Fidler @BobbyBoy704 @RicFlairNatrBoy @RealJeffJarrett @TheLethalJay This robe is truly a work of art. Iconic. Like Ric Flair himself. There’s a lot of chatter about Ric’s likeness being carved into Crowders Mountain. This would become a major tourist attraction for sure and be a big boost to the local economy. Let’s get this party started! @RicFlairNatrBoy @RealJeffJarrett @TheLethalJay This robe is truly a work of art. Iconic. Like Ric Flair himself. There’s a lot of chatter about Ric’s likeness being carved into Crowders Mountain. This would become a major tourist attraction for sure and be a big boost to the local economy. Let’s get this party started!

There were also words of support from other users as well:

