"Too nice to be bad" - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shares his thoughts on top champion

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His work inside and outside WWE has cemented his legacy as one of the most iconic stars to ever lace up a pair of boots and step inside the squared circle.

While he no longer wrestles anymore, The Nature Boy remains up-to-date with the WWE product given the strong involvement of his daughter Charlotte Flair in current storylines.

Charlotte has been feuding with current RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as of late. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Flair had the following to say regarding Ripley after sending a warning her way on behalf of Charlotte:

"I love you Rhea Ripley, but you're just too nice. Too nice to be bad. That's a compliment but Rhea is a nice girl. She doesn't know how to be bad, but she's gonna learn. But hey, [she's] a great champion and deserves all the accolades." Flair said. "If you look at the number of people that come through the WWE, from the past to today, how many can ever say they were the champion? What percentage? And for Rhea to beat Asuka, who I think is one of the three or four most technically gifted wrestlers I've ever seen in the Women's division, was a huge victory for her and I'm sure it really helped her with her confidence which is huge part of this business . . . Rhea's at the top of her game, but she's just too nice."

Ric Flair seems to be supporting his daughter heading into her match against Rhea Ripley this Sunday. He stated that The Queen is the dirtiest player in the game and is at her best ahead of her championship match.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank against Charlotte Flair

Official match graphic for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Rhea Ripley defended her RAW Women's Championship against the Queen in a grueling encounter. The match ended due to disqualification after Ripley drove the top cover of the announcer's desk into Flair's head.

Given the circumstances of the finish to their last match, Flair was awarded another shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship as she prepares to lock horns once again with The Nightmare at Money in the Bank.

