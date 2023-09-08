Ric Flair speaks on Bray Wyatt's passing

WWE legend Ric Flair recently spoke about the tragic and untimely demise of Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Bray was one of the greatest minds in pro wrestling, with many incredible stories up his sleeve. His storytelling with The Wyatt Family and his character as The Fiend gained immense popularity amongst the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, the star passed away at only 36.

Recently, in an interview with Fox News Digital, Ric Flair spoke about the genius of Bray Wyatt. The legend said he was a fan of his gimmick with The Wyatt Family, during which he used to come out with a lantern in his hand while all of the lights were shut off.

"Bray was a genius. That gimmick he came out a couple of years ago with Bray Wyatt and the lantern and all that. I’d seen a lot of stuff catch on over the years, but God, that caught on." (H/T Fox News Digital)

Flair further talked about Bray's athletic ability despite his huge frame. He also talked about a report that suggested the late star did not wear a doctor-recommended heart defibrillator the night of his demise.

"He can work for a big kid, man. He can work. Really good all-around athlete. It’s tragic. If he’d worn it that night, he’d still be here," Flair said. (H/T Fox News Digital)

WWE Superstar Natalya talked about going for "trick or treating" with Bray Wyatt

Recently, Natalya took to Twitter to share a lovely story involving Bray Wyatt. She said that the latter's parents brought newborn Bray to The Queen of Harts' home when she was just five years old.

"Windham was only one month old in this picture when his parents brought him over to our house to proudly show my mom and dad their new baby," Natalya wrote. "I was five years old. Years later, we would go 'trick or treating' together in our neighborhood. Windham dressed up as Batman. It's surreal to think about Windham being gone but I'm so proud to have known him. More than what he contributed to the wrestling business (which was massive), he was a great person. We will never forget you."

Many WWE personalities shared their lovely stories of Wyatt. He will always remain in the history books amongst the best minds in the wrestling world.

