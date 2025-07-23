Ric Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Dominik Mysterio, and others react to Triple H's heartbreaking post for WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Ric Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, and Dominik Mysterio, recently took to social media to react to Triple H's heartbreaking post for Ozzy Osbourne. The legendary singer passed away at 76.Ozzy Osbourne was known for his incredible work as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. The legend was also well known in the professional wrestling world and was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.Triple H recently took to Instagram to pen an emotional message for the legend, writing that he looked up to Osbourne because of his relentless passion for music. The King of Kings also sent his condolences to the legendary singer's family members.&quot;Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness, and if I know Lem, he asked what took you so Fkn’g long to get up there!! Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I was hooked on this sound that I never heard before. My dream turned into reality as Ozzy would become involved with @wwe and eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame. My condolences to Sharon, your children and grandchildren who had the fortunate pleasure of your time. Give Lem a hug from me and I’ll see you on the other side 🦇 Give em Hell Ozzy...,&quot; he wrote.You can check out his Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Triple H's heartbreaking post, including Ric Flair, Dominik Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, Thea Hail, Maxxine Dupri, Shotzi, Nikki Bella, JD McDonagh, Karmen Petrovic, Damian Priest, Byron Saxton, James Ellsworth, Grayson Waller, Wade Barrett, Jessica Carr, Chavo Guerrero and more. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed, Humberto Carrillo, and TKO Group left comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below.Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Triple H's Instagram handle]WWE legend The Miz also paid tribute to Ozzy OsbourneAfter learning about the news of Ozzy Osbourne's passing, The Miz took to Instagram to dedicate a post to the legendary singer. The A-Lister wrote that he was heartbroken by the news but also mentioned that he believed &quot;legends like Ozzy never really die,&quot; highlighting the work he had put out with Black Sabbath.&quot;Today, I’m heartbroken to hear he’s passed. But legends like Ozzy never really die. They echo in our speakers, in our memories, and in every kid screaming in the pit, just like I did. Rest in power, Ozzy. And thank you… for the soundtrack to my chaos,&quot; he added.Check out his post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda send our condolences to WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne's family at this extremely difficult time.