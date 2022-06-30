Ric Flair takes a shot at WWE; thanks AEW star

Legendary WWE Superstar Ric Flair thanked AEW Star Sting for a historic match while taking a subtle shot at his old promotion.

The Nature Boy faced The Icon in a title unification match at WCW Clash of the Champions XXVII. Sting defended his WCW International World Heavyweight Championship against Flair, who was classed as the WCW World Champion. The bout was won by the latter, who took home all the gold.

Speaking about the bout in a Twitter post, Ric stated that he is a 17-time World Champion and WWE forgot to count his reign as the double champion in their record books. The Master of the Figure-Four also thanked Stinger for an all-time classic match.

Ric Flair will be wrestling his last match next month

Ric Flair will be donning his wrestling boots for one last time as he is scheduled to wrestle at the "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" event on July 31. His opponent has not yet been announced.

Flair's decision to wrestle at the age of 73 has come under scrutiny from many. However, former WWE Star Road Dogg recently disclosed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws that he understands why the Hall of Famer wants to compete again:

I got a different perspective on this. At first, I was like a lot of people like, 'Come on Ric, you don't have to do this. What have you got to prove, man? You're one of the greatest of all time.' Then I kinda heard from his perspective, about what he's thinking. You know, his son passed away, and he almost died. I think he needs to prove this to himself. For the first time maybe, he's gotta do this for him. I'm cool with that. I dang sure wanna watch it." (From 1:58 - 2:28)

The event will also be attended by several released WWE Superstars. There will also be a title match at the show as Josh Alexander will defend his Impact World Championship against Jacob Fatu.

