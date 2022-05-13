"It was a war' - Ric Flair talks about his epic match with WWE Legend

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talks about his match with Ricky Steamboat at Chi-Town Rumble.

Ric Flair has wrestled for over four decades under various promotions. The leader of the Four Horsemen has many classics under his belt. One of those matches was with Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

On a recent episode of To Be The Man, Flair discussed his iconic match with Steamboat and regarded him as one of the best he has worked with in his career:

“I don’t think from the time after several years of working each other that we ever had anything that wasn’t as good as Chicago. We both wanted to deliver the best product, and we both worked out extremely hard. He was in amazing condition. You don’t ever see a match where we sat in a hold for any period of time. We didn’t have to catch our breath. We just went at each other, and he let me hit him as hard as I could and vice versa. It was a war.” [H/T - 411Mania]

Flair has wrestled for generations and faced legends from all around the globe. The two tore the house down in Illoins when Steamboat defeated Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Ric Flair talks about working with Ricky Steamboat

Apart from working in big promotions like WCW and WWF, Flair rose to prominence in NWA where he wrestled the likes of Sting, Ricky Steamboat and Dusty Rhodes.

On the same episode, Flair spoke about how much chemistry he had with Ricky Steamboat and how highly he regards the legend on the list of opponents he has faced:

“We never talked about anything. He trusted me, and I always trusted him. He listened, and he just knew where to be. In my mind, he will be one of the top three professional wrestlers of all time. Even though he only worked side. There’s no one like him now. Not even close.” [H/T - 411Mania]

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy The Biggest Risk Is Not Taking Any Risk! WOOOOO! The Biggest Risk Is Not Taking Any Risk! WOOOOO! https://t.co/pONiJiPE6D

Flair and Steamboat have earned their places in the WWE Hall of Fame and matches like these truly cemented them into Legends of the industry.

Do you think Ric Flair will ever return to WWE? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Ric Flair back on WWE programming? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell