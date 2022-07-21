Ric Flair teases further family involvement in last match after actions of WWE Executive

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has teased that his daughter Charlotte Flair may be involved in his final match.

Flair was rumored to be returning to the ring when footage emerged of the 73-year-old sparring and running the ropes. Since then, The Nature Boy's last ever match has been confirmed, and a weekend of entertainment has been built around it.

Starrcast V will feature an arena-sized wrestling show featuring Flair's last match, a comedy roast of the 16-time world champion, and a fan convention. After much speculation, a video promoting the event recently revealed that Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will face The Nature Boy on July 31.

In the video, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events and his wife Karen Jarrett, along with Jay Lethal, brutally attacked Ric Flair in a parking lot, busting him open. Flair's tag team partner for the match will be his real-life son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo.

But after the actions of Jarrett and Lethal, Flair even teased his daughter Charlotte's involvement in the contest. On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric stated that "Ashley" (Charlotte's real name) might beat up Jarrett before the match.

"And I'm saying this from my heart, and you know her very well. Jeff, if she sees him behind the curtain, may get the s*** beat out of him by Ashley before he ever gets to the f***ing ring," Flair said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ric Flair also teased his daughter's involvement in the match on Twitter

The Nature Boy also teased the involvement of Charlotte Flair in a recent social media post.

Flair's two daughters, Charlotte and Megan, were seen in a video montage of old photographs.

In the caption, he told them he'd see them in Nashville. Ric Flair also promised he wouldn't disappoint and tagged Charlotte and Megan in the post.

There is currently no confirmation on whether The Queen will have any involvement in the match. What are your thoughts on the possibility? Sound off in the comments below.

