Ric Flair teases in-ring return following WWE release, shares new training photos

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has fueled the rumors about an in-ring return at the age of 72 with his latest tweet.

A record 16-time world champion and one of the legends in the business, Flair was surprisingly released by the company last week. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T noted on his podcast that he is under the impression that The Nature Boy wants to have one more run.

Flair has now sent out a tweet, claiming that he will never retire. The tweet has a video clip attached of his promo on RAW in 2007:

“I have to announce to you… that I will NEVER retire! I will only retire when I’m dead in this ring! Over my dead body. I’ve got too much juice left. Wooo! I’m still the Nature Boy,” said Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy also previously shared pictures of him training in the gym.

Damn Right! 💪🏻 Do You Think An Airplane Crash, Being Struck By Lightning, And Almost Dying Four Years Ago Can Stop The Nature Boy? Hell No! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth pic.twitter.com/dhFspsZrrU — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2021

Ric Flair's reported text message to Vince McMahon before his WWE release

Following his release, it was reported that Ric Flair was frustrated with some of the recent booking decisions. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair sent a message to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, complaining about his daughter Charlotte Flair's booking. Meltzer further added that it was McMahon's decision to release the Hall of Famer.

“He had sent a message, I think it was a text message, but he had sent a message to Vince McMahon, and it was basically complaining about Charlotte’s booking, her situation, and now he’s gone," said Meltzer. "I’ve seen it said it was his decision to leave, and I just know from people who I know who are closer to this situation than I am that say that it was Vince’s decision. (H/t WrestleTalk)

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Ric Flair possibly making an in-ring return at the age of 72. Can we see him join All Elite Wrestling and appear alongside Andrade?

