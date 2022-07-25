WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has thanked Stone Cold Steve Austin for his words of encouragement before the former steps into the ring for the final time.

The Nature Boy is set to compete in his last-ever match on July 31 as he teams up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The bout will take place under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner in Nashville.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Texas Rattlesnake said he is looking forward to Flair's in-ring return.

"I'm behind everything he does in the ring. So I'll look forward to seeing it. I wish I could be there in person, but again, I'm not traveling anywhere right now. But I wish him all the best and I know it's going to turn out great and I can't can't wait to watch it." (From 0:00 to 0:16)

In response to Austin's words, the 16-time world champion thanked the WWE Hall of Famer via Twitter.

Ric Flair's last match will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in what is set to be a memorable event.

Stone Cold Steve Austin praises Ric Flair's career

Austin and Flair are considered two of wrestling's most iconic figureheads, considering their impressive list of accolades.

Continuing his conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the six-time WWE Champion said that Flair is the greatest champion in the history of the business.

"I’ve said before just talking to you I think he was the greatest traveling world champion that there ever was. There’s a reason he had the belt as many times as he did. He was that damn good. He lived the lifestyle on the road to the nth degree, let’s say." (H/T Sportskeeda)

You can check out Steve Austin's Sportskeeda exclusive interview here:

Over the years, Stone Cold Steve Austin has continuously heralded Ric Flair as the greatest performer of all time. It will be interesting to see if the former will follow in The Nature Boy's footsteps and return for another match moving forward.

Are you excited about Ric Flair's last match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far