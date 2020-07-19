Ric Flair tired of current role in WWE; wants a shot at top WWE Championship

Ric Flair is a sixteen-time World Champion in the WWE. The only person who has achieved the same feat in the industry is John Cena. During his illustrious career in Pro-Wrestling, The Nature Boy has wrestled in NWA, WCW, WWE, IMPACT Wrestling and in Japan.

Ric Flair wants to challenge for the WWE 24/7 Championship

Ric Flair returned to WWE RAW a few weeks back. Since his return, Flair has been siding with Randy Orton after he injured Edge. On his return, Ric Flair low-blowed Christian before an Unsanctioned Match against The Viper. This resulted in Orton Punt Kicking Christian.

After Christian, Randy Orton has his eyes set on The Big Show. The two WWE Superstars will face off on the coming week's episode of WWE RAW. Ric Flair has managed to play his role of the classic heel and made Randy Orton more dominant and his attacks even more vicious.

On this past week's episode of WWE RAW, Randy Orton went one on one with R-Truth. During the match, we saw R-Truth go over to Ric Flair's corner to have a word with him.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair expressed his desire in doing more than he is. The Nature Boy said that he has been pitching a match against R-Truth to the WWE for a long time now.

"I keep wanting them to let me wrestle R-Truth for the 24/7 Title [Laughs]. I'm getting to the level where I'm comfortable. I'm like, 'Can I just get into character one time?' Talking generically is killing me. When you don't do it, you've got to practice, and you get overwhelmed in terms of the points you have to make in terms of the pay-per-view and the people, I've always struggled with that. It's so much fun for me and they're doing everything possible to make sure the kids are being tested and everyone is wearing a mask. I have fun and won't them get down around me, and I don't think they are, they all have a positive attitude" (h/t Fightful)