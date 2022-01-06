"Tell me one thing they accomplished with that?" – Ric Flair on Charlotte's shock lost to WWE RAW star

Ric Flair criticized WWE's decision to have Nikki A.S.H. cash in her contract on Charlotte Flair last year.

A day after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, Nikki cashed in her briefcase on Charlotte on an episode of WWE RAW. The Queen defeated Rhea Ripley for the second night in a row but didn't leave the red brand as the RAW Women's Champion as Nikki took advantage of the worn-out Flair to win her first singles title in WWE.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair discussed WWE titles changing hands frequently. He was not pleased, in particular, about Charlotte Flair losing the title to Nikki A.S.H. last year and believes the title change didn't accomplish anything:

"That night, Ashley (Charlotte) had just won the title and Nikki, after that world-class match (between Charlotte and Rhea Ripley), cross-bodied her, 1-2-3, I couldn't figure out what in God's green Earth they could possibly thinking."

"Aside from making Nikki – who's lovely, this is not personal – what did that do for the belt? Charlotte and Rhea tore the joint down. Rhea can work her a*s off. Then they have Nikki dive off the top rope, you've taken a great match and given it a cartoon finish. For what? Tell me one thing they accomplished with that? I still can't get over that."

The Nature Boy said he expressed his displeasure about the outcome at WWE management, which may have "pi**ed them off."

Nikki A.S.H.'s RAW Women's Championship run didn't last long

The 2021 women's Money in the Bank winner held the RAW Women's title for just over a month as she lost it to Charlotte Flair at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

At SummerSlam, Flair, Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H. were in a triple threat match. The Queen put the champ in the Figure-Eight to win back the title.

Charlotte Flair created history by becoming a six-time RAW Women's Champion. No superstar has had more reigns with the RAW Women's title.

