Vince McMahon fined Chris Jericho $25,000 for hitting WWE icon with a chair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed Vince McMahon was not pleased with him for bleeding in the ring when he was busted open by Chris Jericho. The WWE Chairman fined the current AEW star for the incident.

Jericho and Flair had a few feuds in WWE, the first of which happened in 2002. The two were engaged in a feud later in 2009 when Jericho feuded with several WWE Hall of Famers.

Flair, on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, discussed bleeding in the ring. The Nature Boy narrated an anecdote about being busted open by Jericho in WWE and how Vince McMahon fined the AEW star for it:

"You remember when Jericho picked up the TV monitor and hit me in the head with it? I've never put my hands up in my life, except for when it was Brody with a chair, because I would just break my hands, but at least it wouldn't break my head. So I didn't put my hands up and Jericho hit me with the chair and I got 25 stitches. So, Vince fined Jericho $25 grand and said, 'I should fine you for letting him do it.' I said, 'Letting him do what?' He (Vince) said, 'Why didn't you bring your hands up?' I said, 'I don't know. But you should have asked me 25 years ago (laughs)."

Flair also revealed how Batista was fined $100,000 by McMahon for cutting himself and bleeding in the ring.

Ric Flair didn't have a problem with bleeding in WWE and other promotions

The Nature Boy said he bled in most matches and didn't bleed only when a promoter asked him not to. Flair joked he didn't know how to work in the ring without bleeding.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer understands why several promotions don't allow wrestlers to bleed in the ring but believes that the few times they do, like in AEW, it is a good thing.

