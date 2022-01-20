Ric Flair wants WWE to induct two Hall of Famers again

Ric Flair believes Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard deserve to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time.

Anderson and Blanchard worked together in the NWA between 1986 and 1988 before they spent a year in WWE. While the two men joined the Hall of Fame in 2012 as Four Horsemen members, they have never been inducted as a duo.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair questioned why WWE has not yet recognized the two men for their tag team work:

“[They are] in a league of their own," said Flair. "They should be in the Hall of Fame. I’ve said it 10 times. What do I know? [They should be] in every Hall of Fame.”

Ric Flair was the first person to join the Hall of Fame twice, once individually (2008) and once as a Four Horsemen member (2012). Seven other legends have received two Hall of Fame inductions: Booker T, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Shawn Michaels.

Ric Flair also liked a non-WWE tag team from the 1970s and 1980s

Nick Bockwinkel and Ray Stevens worked as a tag team between 1971 and 1987. Like Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, the three-time AWA Tag Team Champions are widely viewed as one of the best duos of all time.

Ric Flair did not want to give his opinion on the greatest tag team in history. Instead, he offered high praise to Bockwinkel and Stevens, as well as Anderson and Blanchard:

“If we’re gonna go with all time, that’s why I say these should be bracketed for me... Ray and Nick, Arn and Tully… jeez, I don’t know," Flair continued. "Ray and Nick with Bobby Heenan as their manager may have been one of the greatest shows on earth.”

Known in WWE as The Brain Busters, Anderson and Blanchard held the Tag Team Championships for 76 days in 1989. More than three decades later, the wrestling legends now work as managers in AEW.

