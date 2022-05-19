"This is not about the money" – Ric Flair on why he has decided to come out of retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke out against those who said he's only making his wrestling comeback for a payday.

Flair is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. A 16-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, The Nature Boy has done it all. Flair's last match was in TNA in 2012. However, earlier this week, Flair confirmed that he'd return to the ring at an independent show at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31.

On his podcast, To Be The Man, Ric Flair said his comeback isn't motivated by money:

"I just want to address a few things that I think people need to hear about. I would say it’s 70% positive. But for the 30% of people that are worried about me getting in a ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I’ve been in the ring a lot more than I’ve shown on social media. For the other people that don’t follow social media to understand, you don’t see how much money I make from Cameo." Flair added: "So this is not about the money. This is about me doing what I’ve done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it, and I respect the guys in it." (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… https://t.co/eVCaiefDpf

While Ric Flair's opponent for his final match hasn't yet been confirmed, hordes of fans will undoubtedly descend upon Nashville in July to see their hero perform one last time.

Ricky Steamboat on the possibility of facing Ric Flair

One name that has come up as an opponent for The Nature Boy in his last match is Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

The former Intercontinental Champion is also a WWE Hall of Famer like Ric Flair. The duo has faced off against one another countless times, especially during the 1980s in WCW and NWA.

During a recent Highspots Superstore signing, Steamboat seemed to squash any potential rumors regarding another match between him and Ric Flair:

"But knowing Ricky now and not being in the ring for a number of years, I don't want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of me. It'd be a good payday, sure, but I don't want them thinking, ‘Maybe he should have stayed retired.’" (H/T: Fightful)

Allan @allan_cheapshot



My take: Just tremendous. Classic storytelling and classic wrestling. This is two guys at the top of their game. Incredible action and vicious chops. Can you spot #87 Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat - NWA Chi-Town Rumble '89 - 2/20/89My take: Just tremendous. Classic storytelling and classic wrestling. This is two guys at the top of their game. Incredible action and vicious chops. Can you spot @davemeltzerWON in the GIF? ***** #87 Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat - NWA Chi-Town Rumble '89 - 2/20/89My take: Just tremendous. Classic storytelling and classic wrestling. This is two guys at the top of their game. Incredible action and vicious chops. Can you spot @davemeltzerWON in the GIF? ***** https://t.co/mrBALNwA7E

With the return match over two months away, Ric Flair still has time to find an opponent worthy of sharing the ring with him in Nashville.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Abhinav Singh