"They never could have let me do that" - Ric Flair on what WWE wouldn't have let him do

Ric Flair has discussed his WWE release and how it was the right time for him to leave the company. The Nature Boy believes that WWE wouldn't have allowed him to be involved in the Andrade-Kenny Omega match if he was still in the company.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Flair was happy with his time in WWE and revealed that he has many friends in the company. But the 16-time world champion thinks he wouldn't have had the opportunities that he has now if he was still in WWE.

“I have the greatest, fondest memories from my time with WWE. Vince [McMahon] has helped me become the man I am. And it’s not just Vince, it’s also Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon]. I have so many friends there. They’ve been so good to me. But it was time. I simply wanted to be able to do more. They have a vision for their company, which they should have. And they were respectful enough for me to have a vision for my future, too. Look at what I did this past weekend with Andrade and Kenny Omega. They never could have let me do that, which I understand," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair stated that Triple H always emphasized to him who he really is, which helped him make up his mind to do what he wants.

Ric Flair says there's no animosity with WWE

Ric Flair highlighted after his WWE exit that he has no animosity with WWE as some of his best friends still work in the company. He stated that his exit was on friendly terms and that business partners don't see eye-to-eye at times, which is what happened in WWE.

Flair has been busy since leaving WWE. He made an appearance in the match between Andrade and Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX. The Nature Boy is also scheduled to appear at NWA's 73rd anniversary show on August 30.

