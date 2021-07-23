Ricardo Rodriguez discusses possible WWE return

Ricardo Rodriguez is open to returning to WWE as an in-ring performer or in a role behind the scenes.

The 35-year-old featured prominently on WWE television between 2010 and 2014. Although he initially joined the company as a wrestler, the former NXT star is best known for his spell as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer.

Speaking on the It’s My House podcast, Rodriguez said he would “love” to go back to WWE after a seven-year absence. He also believes his experience outside of WWE could prove beneficial if he ever returns to the company.

“I would love to, I would love to go back to WWE,” Rodriguez said. “Whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes. Throughout the last five or six years after I left WWE, all these excursions I’ve been on, I’ve got to learn different hats. Producing, being an agent, timekeeper in Gorilla [backstage area], training… man, I’ve learned so many hats. I would love to go back. If it’s not in-ring, at least behind the scenes.”

As Rodriguez mentioned, he has gained experience in a variety of backstage roles since leaving WWE in 2014. He is currently working on opening up a wrestling school in Cairo, Egypt.

Ricardo Rodriguez’s WWE history

RVD's alliance with Ricardo Rodriguez only lasted two months

Ricardo Rodriguez performed as Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer between 2010 and 2013 before forming a brief alliance with Del Rio’s former rival, RVD.

RVD’s partnership with Rodriguez ended after his feud with Del Rio, leaving Rodriguez without an on-screen role on WWE’s main roster.

Rodriguez left WWE in 2014 after asking for his release. He also performed for the company as an in-ring competitor under the names Chimaera and El Local.

