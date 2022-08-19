Former WWE star "didn't believe" Roman Reigns could be the top guy in the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke about Roman Reigns being the biggest star in the business right now.

The Head of the Table is in the middle of a historic title run having held the Universal Championship for over 700+ days. He won the title at WWE Payback back in 2020. He has since taken down every challenger that stepped up to him. He conquered The Beast Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the former ring announcer mentioned that he always felt that Reigns would be a big name in the business. However, he wasn't sure if Roman would be the top guy in the company.

"I'll be honest, at the time I knew he was gonna be something because he looked great. I mean, it is what it is, you know, the family that he comes from. So he has a natural ability. Did I think to me, he was the top dog and no pun intended, the top guy in WWE? I probably didn't believe. I didn't know," Ricardo said.

Ricardo said he is happy that he was part of Reigns' journey when he started wrestling:

"I'm happy for him. I'm happy that I was part of his start when he first started wrestling. I'm very happy that I was a part of that. I know he's come a very long way from those matches that we had in FCW to obviously now, the top guy in WWE." (From 5:51 - 6:35)

Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre

A new challenge in the form of Drew McIntyre awaits Roman next. The Tribal Chief will face the Scottish Warrior for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event in Wales, UK.

While Roman Reigns has had the better of his adversary in their previous singles encounters, it will be interesting to see if he can extend his winning streak.

