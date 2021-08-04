Ricardo Rodriguez on not being a part of Alberto Del Rio's second WWE run [Exclusive]

Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke about Alberto Del Rio being managed by Zeb Colter in WWE a few years ago. While Rodriguez was no longer a part of the company at the time, he seemed happy for the multi-time world champion.

Ricardo Rodriguez gained much fame as Alberto Del Rio's manager and special ring announcer between 2010 and 2013. However, when Del Rio returned to the company in 2015, WWE officials briefly paired him up with Zeb Colter (aka Dutch Mantell).

This decision surprised many fans, as Colter and Del Rio were formerly presented as enemies on-screen.

Before Alberto Del Rio embarked on his second WWE stint, the company did not reach out to Ricardo Rodriguez to see if he would reprise his managerial role. But Del Rio himself contacted Rodriguez, and both stars had a friendly exchange with each other.

"He [Alberto Del Rio] messaged me a couple of days before it happened," said Rodriguez. "He was like, 'Just letting you know, this is what is happening.' I went, 'Hey man, listen. I'm happy for you. I'm happy that you're going back [to WWE].' He didn't tell me that he was going to be [paired] with Dutch. But he told me he was going to be going back," said Ricardo Rodriguez."

Ricardo Rodriguez was a busy man when Alberto Del Rio returned to WWE

In late 2015, Rodriguez was in India when Del Rio returned to the company with Zeb Colter by his side.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE manager highlighted his bond with the Mexican star as well.

"At the time, like I said, I was in India," Rodriguez added. "So I was busy anyways. I think I had just been there for two months or so. I had just gotten there, and I still had, like, four months to go." Rodriguez continued, "So I was like, 'Hey, it's cool you know. Once I'm done, if things still work out, maybe we can be united or something.' I was happy for him. Because he is my brother. He is my friend. So I was very, very happy that he got to go back."

