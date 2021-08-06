Former WWE star on Randy Orton possibly reducing his schedule like John Cena

Ricardo Rodriguez believes Randy Orton's popularity with WWE fans might increase if he frequently took breaks like John Cena.

Orton, who has not appeared on WWE television in recent weeks, has been one of the company’s top full-time stars for the last 19 years. Cena, by contrast, has significantly reduced his number of WWE appearances in recent years to focus on his acting career.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Rodriguez said WWE fans would not hold it against Orton if he decided to become a part-timer.

“If Randy Orton went away for a little while and then took a break, even tried movies if he wanted to, and then came back, he’s gonna get a big reaction,” Rodriguez said. “Him and Cena are guys that put in the time. They dedicated so much time and effort to the fans, the WWE Universe, that they earned it. They can go away if they wanted to and then come back.”

Watch the video above to hear Ricardo Rodriguez’s thoughts on Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and many more current WWE stars.

Ricardo Rodriguez on Randy Orton’s passion for wrestling

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion

A third-generation wrestler, Randy Orton’s grandfather (Bob Orton) and father (Bob Orton Jr.) also had successful careers in the wrestling business.

In the interview, Ricardo Rodriguez explained why he believes it could be difficult for Orton to take regular breaks from WWE due to his love for the industry.

“I also know if you love something so much, it’s hard to let it go, even for a little while,” Rodriguez added. “So maybe, and I can’t speak for Randy, I don’t know what’s going on in his head, but maybe he loves it so much he doesn’t wanna go away, he doesn’t wanna take a break for that long.”

Randy Orton signed a new five-year contract with WWE in November 2019. The 41-year-old has reduced his live event schedule in recent years, but he has mostly worked a full-time television schedule since signing his new deal.

What would you think if Randy Orton became a part-time wrestler? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier