Update on Randy Orton's WWE return - Reports

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has been out of action since the June 21st edition of RAW. The Viper seemed to be in the midst of an entertaining angle with Riddle, and his abrupt disappearance raised eyebrows.

Fightful Select reported that Randy Orton is currently on the disabled/inactive list for the past month. Though no reason was given for him being put on the list, he was expected to return to WWE on the August 2nd episode of RAW.

WrestlingNews.co have now stated that local advertisements in Chicago, IL have essentially confirmed the timeline for Randy Orton's return to WWE. He is being advertised for the August 2nd show, where he will be teaming up with Riddle and Drew McIntyre to take on Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. This will be a dark match.

What's next for Randy Orton?

Randy Orton's absence from WWE RAW has left a void on the show. Though Riddle has been carrying the storyline involving Orton on his own, it will be interesting to see the reunion of RK-Bro once The Viper returns.

Given that they will be teaming against RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos in the dark match, RK-Bro may be the next contenders for the titles.

Styles attacked Riddle on this week's RAW, giving further rise to speculation of an upcoming feud between the two teams. Here is what he said on RAW Talk regarding the attack on Riddle:

"Didn't really have a motive. I don't like the guy...nobody does, nobody is his friend. I don't know anybody who likes him." Styles continued, "He's got this sweet tooth that really bugs me. He carries around gummy bears the whole time. I mean there's other gummies out there."

