Rick Boogs injury update

The opening match of WrestleMania 38 was cut short when Rick Boogs sustained an injury during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. Boogs, who teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura, suffered a torn quadriceps and patella tendon when he attempted to lift both Jey and Jimmy Uso on his shoulders.

Rick Boogs required surgery for his injuries. According to PWInsider, Boogs has undergone surgery to repair his quad, which has been successful. It has also been reported that he will be preparing to leave Birmingham over the weekend in order to heal at home.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion has been teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura since May 2021. At first, he would accompany Nakamura to the ring, playing his theme on guitar. They have been competing in the ring together since August 2021.

Rick Boogs recently opened up about his injuries on Instagram

Taking to social media, Boogs spoke out about what happened at WrestleMania 38, and gave more details on his injuries, saying:

"From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET" - Rick Boogs, Instagram

Boogs has been a popular star on SmackDown throughout his alliance with former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. An exact time frame of just how long the WWE Superstar will be out of action is uncertain, but is thought to be between 6 and 12 months.

