Rick Boogs shares insane workout video amid WWE release

Rick Boogs' recent insane workout video following his WWE release will turn heads.

Boogs signed with the WWE in 2017 on NXT. It didn't take long for fans to take to the new signing, and he was immediately catapulted to the main roster, where his guitar-wielding ways helped him get over with the fans. He played the guitar during Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance many times, which added to his popularity.

Despite being a likeable guy, Boogs' in-ring career was anything but impressive. He had a few victories, especially recently, but struggled to get over in the ring. Fans seemed more interested to see him play the guitar or act like a goofball.

All of this resulted in Boogs' absence from WWE Television recently. It was reported earlier that the former NXT star was cut from WWE's roster along with several other superstars.

Following his release, Boogs took to social media to post a workout video where he is deadlifting 735 pounds.

"735," Rick Boogs captioned the video.

Check out the impressive feat here:

Expand Tweet

Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and many more WWE Superstars were released along with Rick Boogs

WWE recently finalized its deal with Endeavor, forming a new entity, TKO Holdings. As a result, the Stamford-based promotion has fired several of its employees, including several prominent names such as Mustafa Ali, Emma, Aaliyah, Dana Brooke, and Elias.

The most surprising name on this list was perhaps Dolph Ziggler. The Show Off had been with the company since 2004 and won many accolades during his tenure. He was one of the top stars in the company despite not being regularly used on television.

Expand Tweet

While it is sad to see superstars like Dolph Ziggler leave the company, this could be a good thing as he could go to a promotion where his skills will be fully utilized.

What do you make of Rick Boogs' workout video? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star