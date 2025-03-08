  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Starks
  • Ricky Saints FINALLY comments on John Cena's brutal attack on Cody Rhodes

Ricky Saints FINALLY comments on John Cena's brutal attack on Cody Rhodes

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 08, 2025 03:17 GMT
Saints opens up on the attack (via WWE
Saints opens up on the attack (Images via WWE's YouTube and Saints' X)

Ricky Saints has made his first comments on the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes situation ahead of WrestleMania 41. Cody is set to speak about Cena's actions at Elimination Chamber on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades. He attacked Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock, leaving fans dumbstruck.

The American Nightmare is scheduled to speak about Cena's actions on tonight's edition of the blue brand. During SmackDown, Cody's close friend and fellow WWE Superstar Ricky Saints posted about the situation and, as expected, sided with Rhodes. It all started when a fan asked him to speak his mind on Cena and Cody's feud. Here's his post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’ll let the nightmare do that later tonight. I’m sure of it," Saints wrote.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Cena has sold his soul to his former WWE rival, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, in an attempt to become a 17-time world champion. He now has a chance to make history when he faces Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Rock will do everything to ensure Cody doesn't leave The Show of Shows with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी