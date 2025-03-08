Ricky Saints FINALLY comments on John Cena's brutal attack on Cody Rhodes

Ricky Saints has made his first comments on the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes situation ahead of WrestleMania 41. Cody is set to speak about Cena's actions at Elimination Chamber on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades. He attacked Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock, leaving fans dumbstruck.

The American Nightmare is scheduled to speak about Cena's actions on tonight's edition of the blue brand. During SmackDown, Cody's close friend and fellow WWE Superstar Ricky Saints posted about the situation and, as expected, sided with Rhodes. It all started when a fan asked him to speak his mind on Cena and Cody's feud. Here's his post:

Ad

Trending

"I’ll let the nightmare do that later tonight. I’m sure of it," Saints wrote.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Cena has sold his soul to his former WWE rival, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, in an attempt to become a 17-time world champion. He now has a chance to make history when he faces Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Rock will do everything to ensure Cody doesn't leave The Show of Shows with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback