Ricky Saints involved in heated confrontation with Bron Breakker's real-life girlfriend; Former AEW star and current WWE champion involved

Tonight was one to remember for Ricky Saints. WWE's newest signing picked up his first singles victory on NXT but had a heated confrontation shortly after with Bron Breakker's real-life girlfriend.

Saints defeated Ridge Holland to secure his first win and was ecstatic about it backstage. He was in the midst of an interview when he was interrupted and confronted by The Culling.

The group, led by former AEW star and current WWE North American Champion, Shawn Spears, exchanged words with Ricky Saints. However, the person who did all the talking was Bron Breakker's real-life girlfriend, Izzi Dame.

Dame warned Saints about referring to himself as The Revolution and even threw a few shots as well. She said that the 35-year-old is someone who has the charisma of a much bigger man, and claimed that he doesn't "measure up" at all. This didn't sit well with Saints who had a scandalous response.

He jokingly responded that he "measures up in all the right places," which got a huge pop from the NXT Universe.

"You need to get your eyes checked, sweetheart. One thing about Ricky Saints, is that I always measure up in the right places," exclaimed Saints.

Bron Breakker will surely have a thing or two to say about this but jokes aside, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Saints. He is on a roll right now and will want to keep this momentum going forward, especially with NXT Stand & Deliver right around the corner.

