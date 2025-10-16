Ricky Saints Shares Emotional Update After WWE Loses To TNA Wrestling

WWE Superstar Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) took to social media to send an emotional message. The 35-year-old is currently a champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ricky Saints is becoming a popular name in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star defeated Oba Femi at No Mercy to become the NXT Champion. However, a few days after this win, he lost a big match. Saints represented the black and silver brand alongside Je'Von Evans, Myles Borne, and Trick Williams against TNA Wrestling's Frankie Kazarian, Leon Slater, Mike Santana, and Moose at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown. Both teams put on an incredible performance inside the ring, but the bout ultimately ended in Kazarian's team's favor. Thus, WWE lost to TNA Wrestling.

The former Ricky Starks recently took to Instagram to share a couple of photos. In his post's caption, the 35-year-old revealed that he was celebrating a big milestone in professional wrestling as he wrestled his first match fourteen years ago.

Saints added that although his career was filled with highs and lows, he wouldn't want to change anything.

"I'm a day early, but I had my first match 14 years ago and I’ve never looked back. Thus far, I’ve had an incredible journey with high highs and some low lows, and I wouldn’t change anything. I am who I am because I kept going. May I be blessed to continue for some other odd years. I continue to be the wrestler and man 7-year-old me would enjoy (He loves the pose, prolly). Take every picture and know we all eventually will have to eat sh*t sometime, just make the most of it. It’ll make for a great story over a glass of tequila, I promise #Absolute," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post here.

Cody Rhodes sent a message after Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi at WWE NXT No Mercy

After Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi to become the new WWE NXT Champion, Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter to send a message. The American Nightmare hyped up his friend's win with a two-word message.

"Champ Rick," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for Ricky Saints' future on WWE's developmental show.

