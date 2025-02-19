Ricky Starks reveals what he thinks of his new WWE name

Former AEW star Ricky Starks recently shared his honest thoughts on his new name in WWE. The 34-year-old signed his contract on this week's edition of NXT.

After making a huge name for himself in All Elite Wrestling by winning several accolades, including the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and the FTW Championship, Ricky Starks shocked everyone by making a surprise appearance on the February 11, 2025, edition of NXT.

However, during his contract signing on this week's black and silver show, his ring name was changed to Ricky Saints. The 34-year-old's debut match has also been set for next week as he teams up with Je'Von Evans to lock horns with Wes Lee and Ethan Page.

Following this week's show on the developmental brand, Ricky Saints talked about his name change on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. The former AEW star noted that fans would take some time to get used to his new name, but also mentioned that he liked the change.

The NXT star added that he wanted to pay respect to his hometown of New Orleans with his new WWE name.

He said:

"It’s as close as you’re going to get to Starks. I like the name. I know a lot of people are going to be… It’s going to take time for them to get used to it,” he said. "I respect that they care so deeply about me that they rebel against the name change. But, at the same time, I am a product of New Orleans, first and foremost, and I want to pay respect to that as well."

He continued further:

"I think this is the best of both worlds and that means a lot to me. Obviously, I think it’s cool to have a piece of home with me. And the person doesn’t change. I’m still that guy, so it is what it is." [H/T - Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online]

Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Ricky Starks joining WWE

During an edition of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo said that only a handful of WWE fans knew who Ricky Starks was and believed he was not a major draw for the casual viewers.

"Ricky Starks is over with that bubble. He's not a casual fan draw. I mean, he's just not. So, okay in the bubble, it's a big deal. But you've already got those people in the bubble."

It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for Ricky Saints' run in WWE NXT.

