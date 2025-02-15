  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Vince Russo's honest opinion of WWE signing Ricky Starks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo's honest opinion of WWE signing Ricky Starks (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 15, 2025 09:36 GMT
Ricky Starks made his WWE debut on NXT (Image via WWE.com).
Ricky Starks made his WWE debut on NXT (Image via WWE.com).

Ricky Starks is the latest superstar to jump ship from AEW to WWE. The Absolute showed up out of nowhere during NXT this week.

Ad

Both the announcers and Starks seemingly refrained from using his name during the promo. He simply boasted that the crowd clearly knew who he was as they chanted his name.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo gave his opinion of WWE signing Starks to a contract, claiming he may be over with the NXT crowd, but Starks wasn't a "casual fan draw."

"Ricky Starks is over with that bubble. He's not a casual fan draw. I mean, he's just not. So, okay in the bubble, it's a big deal. But you've already got those people in the bubble."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

He continued:

"So, you know, everyone we're talking about, they're not a Cena or Batista or a Rock. They're not mainstream. They're never going to, you know, appeal to casual fans. So again, man, we just keep playing to this audience that we already have." [36:22 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

Ricky Starks hasn't been announced for WWE Vengeance Day at the time of this writing. It remains to be seen if he appears in some capacity at NXT's upcoming Premium Live Event.

Watch more live and exclusive content from Vince Russo, Chris Featherstone and more only by subscribing to Backstage Pass on Patreon.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी