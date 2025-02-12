4 things Ricky Starks can do at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE fans are losing their minds thanks to a shocking appearance on latest episode of NXT. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut featured one of the biggest and most exciting surprises in recent memory.

Right before Tony D'Angelo and Ridge Holland had their Steel Cage Match for the North American Championship, Ricky Starks made a shocking appearance in the crowd. In fact, he even came out with a microphone in hand.

In his promo, Ricky announced he was the hottest free agent and it only made sense for him to join the hottest brand in pro wrestling. He made it clear that he was the future. While Ricky didn't target anyone in particular, he did put everybody on notice.

The next time fans could see Starks is at NXT Vengeance Day this weekend. While he isn't confirmed for the show, an appearance is certainly possible. This article will take a look at four things Ricky could do if he does appear on the NXT premium live event.

Below are four things Ricky Starks can do at WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

#4. Ricky could challenge Tony D'Angelo for the North American Title

Tony D'Angelo is known as The Don of WWE NXT. The Italian-American performer leads The Family, a stable also featuring Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino. For a brief period, it looked as if Izzi Dame would also be in the stable, but that didn't happen.

Instead, after Tony defeated Ridge Holland in a physical Steel Cage Match, Izzi Dame helped Shawn Spears and his stable destroy D'Angelo. A feud between the two WWE stables looks to be the move going forward, but there is a chance something happens first.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Starks could challenge Tony to an impromptu North American Championship match. Ricky could win the belt, which in turn would allow Tony to focus on his stable war. This would also give Starks a title and show off his skills immediately.

#3. He could reveal himself as the leader of WWE's new mystery stable

A new stable is coming to WWE NXT. Mysterious teasers and vignettes have been airing. Initially, they were just teasers promoting something for Vengeance Day. Over time, we have seen outlines of wrestlers.

While nobody is clearly revealed, there is speculation among fans over whom the members could be. WWE NXT Level Up standouts such as Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Keanu Carter, and Dion Lennox have all been listed as possible suspects in this debuting group.

In what could be an epic reveal, the stable could show up and attack someone. Ricky could then show up and reveal himself to be the leader and the man behind the attack. Starks as a stable leader would be an epic way to bring him onto NXT.

#2. Ricky Starks could confront Oba Femi after his NXT Title match

Oba Femi is one of the brightest prospects in WWE. The Nigerian powerhouse has been a huge success, already having held the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship. In fact, he still holds the latter.

The Ruler has a big match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. He will be putting his NXT Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Given he is battling both members of A-Town Down Under, it might end up looking more like a squash.

Despite being outnumbered, Oba is an absolute beast and is likely to retain his title. Post-match, Ricky Starks could shockingly come out and go face-to-face with Femi. This would indicate the two will be on a collision course soon, perhaps at Stand and Deliver.

#1. He could cut a shoot promo on Tony Khan and AEW

Prior to debuting on WWE NXT, Ricky Starks was a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. Fans from the past year or so might not be aware of that, however, as they probably never got a chance to even see him there.

Instead, Ricky was forced to sit at home. While the reasoning isn't clear, it is evident that there were issues between Ricky and Tony Khan. For whatever reason, Tony just wouldn't use the newest WWE star despite his incredible talent.

There is a very real chance that Ricky is bitter over his treatment in All Elite Wrestling. If that's the case, he could show up to Vengeance Day, be given a live mic, and cut a shoot promo. He could point out perceived flaws with AEW and Tony Khan himself. This would be reminiscent to X-Pac's infamous promo against WCW when he returned to the-then WWF in 1998.

