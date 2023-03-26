Ricky Steamboat reveals 35-year-old released WWE star is now a "stay-at-home dad" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat recently revealed that his son Richie Steamboat has been a stay-at-home dad since he was forced to step away from the ring in 2012.

Richie followed in his father's footsteps and joined the wrestling business in 2008. He signed a deal with WWE in 2009 and had a promising run in FCW (later NXT) until December 2012, when an unfortunate injury ended his career prematurely. Richie Steamboat has been away from the spotlight since, and now his father, Ricky Steamboat, has provided an interesting update on what he's up to.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his son is now a stay-at-home father. He added that Richie's wife owned a law firm, which gave him the flexibility to take care of their four children.

"He's a stay-at-home dad. His wife, Anna, went through law school and worked at a firm, and then started her own firm, which financially enabled Richie to be a stay-at-home dad because they've got four kids. I think it's good to have a parent at home," said Ricky Steamboat. (0:55 - 1:28)

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat on how his son's career ended

In the same chat, Ricky Steamboat also recalled how Richie's career ended due to an unfortunate botch. The former Intercontinental Champion disclosed that his son asked him about possibly using a Moonsault during one of his matches in FCW.

While Ricky Steamboat gave him the go-ahead, things went awry inside the ring as Richie hurt four disks in his back which ended his career then and there.

"He was practicing a moonsault and really doing well with it. I mean nailing it every time (...) That night, the match was at FCW, and he came to me and said, 'Dad, do you think I should try the moonsault?' And I said, 'I have been watching you all day today, and you've been nailing it.' So lo-and-behold, he tried the moonsault, but he over-rotated, and he ended up hurting four disks in his back, not one but four. So that's what ended it," noted Ricky Steamboat.

Ricky Steamboat's run with WWE ended in 2014 when he was released from his position as a trainer and a member of the Talent Relations team.

