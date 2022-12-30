"So that's what ended it" - WWE legend Ricky Steamboat on the unfortunate botch that finished his son's career (Exclusive)

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat recently recalled how his son Richie Steamboat's wrestling career came to an unfortunate end due to a dangerous botch.

The wrestling business is filled with many talents who follow in their parent's footsteps in the industry. While some succeed, many fail, too, owing to a myriad of reasons. One among them is Richie Steamboat, who, despite being a promising talent, could not make a name for himself as his career abruptly ended in 2012.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat shared some details about why his son was forced to retire at a young age. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion revealed that Richie had been practicing executing a Moonsault during his time in FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling).

Though everything went smoothly during the training sessions, Steamboat added that when his son tried performing it in a match, he over-rotated and hurt four disks in his back. The WWE Hall of Famer said that this ended his son's career when he was just 26.

"He was practicing a moonsault and really doing well with it. I mean nailing it every time... That night, the match was at FCW, and he came to me and said, 'Dad, do you think I should try the moonsault?' And I said, 'I have been watching you all day today and you've been nailing it.' So lo-and-behold, he tried the moonsault, but he over-rotated, and he ended up hurting four disks in his back, not one but four. So that's what ended it," said Ricky Steamboat (3:05 - 3:41)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat refused to wrestle Ric Flair

Steamboat recently made it clear why he turned down the offer to wrestle arguably his greatest rival, Ric Flair, in the latter's retirement match at the event: Ric Flair's Last Match.

The 69-year-old revealed that although he initially accepted the offer, he later rejected it after learning The Nature Boy had a pacemaker placed in his heart.

"Initially, you know, Conrad, who's the promoter, we talked, we went to Nashville, and we had a sit down, and it was Conrad, his wife, and me and my wife, Sandy. I was still training pretty good and feeling pretty good. So I said okay, and we hadn't signed or sealed the deal on the money part of it. But what put the nail in the coffin was a week after that when I found out Flair was wearing a pacemaker," said Ricky Steamboat.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he didn't want his legacy to be affected if something terrible happened to Flair during the match.

Do you think Richie Steamboat will ever be able to mount a comeback in the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes