Ricky Steamboat on what's special about his iconic match with Macho Man Randy Savage at WrestleMania 3 (Exclusive)

Ricky Steamboat recently remembered his iconic match with Randy Savage from WrestleMania III, often considered among the greatest in WWE history.

What Steamboat and Savage accomplished at WrestleMania III arguably set the base for the fast-paced, high-octane action we see today across the globe. Unlike the usual matches of that era, which had slow and deliberate pacing, Ricky Steamboat and Randy Savage's bout was fought at a breakneck speed.

The Dragon's Intercontinental Championship win was met with massive applause from the live crowd, who were on their feet by the end of the contest.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the WWE veteran revealed how matches from that era typically had 8-10 false finishes. However, he added that his and Macho Man's clash had as many as 20 such false finishes.

"The biggest thing that changed to me, the difference in that match. Back then, an average match would have 8 or 9 or 10 pinfalls. False finishes. That seems to be about the average for back then. And we had 20. And then you had to remember, in consecutive order, the 20 false finishes... And then remember the spots in between each of the false finishes leading into the false finish. Leading into it," said Ricky Steamboat.

Furthermore, Ricky Steamboat explained that the WrestleMania III match followed a simple storyline of the two athletes trying to outdo each other.

"So super stressed, but everybody was saying that we made it a championship match, the reason being because there were so many false finishes. He was trying to beat me, I was trying to beat him, and that was the story," he said. [2:31 - 3:27]

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat on how he and Randy Savage planned their match

In the video, Steamboat pointed out that since he and Randy Savage didn't get to have any matches in preparation for their WrestleMania III encounter, they settled on laying down the bout well in advance.

He revealed that he and Macho Man noted down a mammoth 160 steps to be followed to the tee when they met inside the squared circle.

"I got with Randy because we never really worked with each other. We just did the angle, and basically, he beat me down and came up the top rope on me. So, we never really had a match match, so to speak. So, we would just get together whenever the opportunity would come up and start putting together the match. I got those two yellow legal pads, and I said, 'We need to start taking some notes.' Step number one, Step number two, we got up to about a 160 steps," Ricky Steamboat said.

Though Steamboat and Savage had countless classics, many fans still consider their WrestleMania III match as either man's finest hour in the ring.

