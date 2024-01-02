Ricochet breaks silence after major announcement

WWE Superstar Ricochet just broke his silence following a major announcement that was made earlier today.

Ricochet has been one of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE ever since his debut. Despite his high-flying antics and in-ring skills, his career has been on a downfall ever since he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Gunther over a year ago.

The former NXT star has been in some important storylines but failed to find himself in matches featuring the company's top stars. His most notable feud of the year was against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Hence, when Sports Illustrated announced their list of top 10 wrestlers of 2023, the One and Only was absent from the list, while many of his contemporaries found their way onto the list. The former Intercontinental Champion took to social media to promise he would feature on this list in 2024.

"One way or another, in making this list in 24'."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer feels Ricochet should change his name

The former Intercontinental Champion's downfall has taken many people by surprise as he had a promising start to his career. Hence, it wouldn't be too far-fetched for him to undergo a character change.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about him onWriting with Russo, where he suggested that the 35-year-old star should change his name to his real name, Trevor Mann. He also suggested the former NXT North American Champion to wear a suit.

"What's his real name? Go with the real name. Like you said, put him in a suit. That would be tremendous, bro. There you go. Put him in a suit, Trevor Mann, 'Ricochet was a video game play, what a joke that was, wasn't it?' You could create so many people; that would be tremendous, bro."

It remains to be seen what Ricochet will do to become one of the top guys on the roster.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.