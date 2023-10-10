Ricochet to face 7-time champion for the third time in 42 days on RAW with huge stipulation added

Ricochet didn't have a perfect night on RAW this week. The October 9 episode saw him initiate an attack and get assaulted in return, setting up a huge match for next week with a big stipulation.

This week on RAW, seven-time champion Shinsuke Nakamura was interviewed about his failure to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane. Ricochet attacked him before he could say anything in an act of revenge, as Nakamura had done the same to him.

Shinsuke Nakamura even hit a GTS on Ricochet in what seemed like a CM Punk reference. It ultimately played a role as The One and Only lost his chance at becoming the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship - getting pinned by Bronson Reed in a match also involving Chad Gable.

Adam Pearce told him he could get one over Shinsuke Nakamura next week in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

You can see a video of the GTS below. It's the third CM Punk reference that WWE has made in seven days - with Michael Cole using a line last week on RAW, Corey Graves doing so on SmackDown, and now Nakamura.

