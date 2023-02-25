Ricochet promises to "smack" champion and his allies ahead of WWE SmackDown

Former United States Champion Ricochet has vouched to beat up Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has announced that The Ring General and Imperium will compete in a six-man tag team match tonight against Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss.

Gunther has previously successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. The champion won his first major title on the main roster in June 2022, when he pinned the One and Only to capture the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand.

Jon Allred @AllredtheGiant The crowd reaction during the match and the dropped heads in the crowd when the 3-count was made tells you all you need to know about how awesome of a match Ricochet vs. Gunther was for the #ICTitle on #SmackDown tonight. The crowd reaction during the match and the dropped heads in the crowd when the 3-count was made tells you all you need to know about how awesome of a match Ricochet vs. Gunther was for the #ICTitle on #SmackDown tonight. https://t.co/SDVcziyYui

On the final episode of SmackDown in 2022, Imperium attacked Braun Strowman after The Monster of All Monsters challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Title.

As the three Imperium members ambushed Strowman, the former United States champion rushed to the ring with a chair to aid him.

The 34-year-old star took to Twitter to send a message to Gunther, Kaiser, and Vinci. He stated that tonight on SmackDown, he's ready to smack them again.

"Gonna smack these boys up again!" Ricochet wrote.

Given the history between Strowman, Moss, and Ricochet against The Imperium, the WWE Universe could potentially see an exciting match tonight on SmackDown.

