WWE announcer Samantha Irvin has reacted to Top Dolla's new diss track about her boyfriend, SmackDown star Ricochet.

Earlier today, Hit Row member Top Dolla released a diss track targeting Ricochet. In the rap, Top Dolla claimed that Ricochet looked like a child version of himself and poked fun at him for relying on high-flying moves.

The 34-year-old had an up-and-down year in 2022. He captured the Intercontinental Championship but lost it to Gunther in June. Ricochet earned another shot at the title by winning the SmackDown World Cup but was no match for The Ring General and came up short on the December 16th edition of the blue brand.

Ricochet's girlfriend, WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, reacted to the new song and jokingly replied, "Rolling Stone Top 10".

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

WWE veteran praises Ricochet as the most athletic guy in the company

Former WWE manager and legendary wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared some kind words about former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup to earn another shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. While he did not defeat The Ring General for the title, he was impressive in the tournament and had an excellent finals match with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell claimed that Ricochet is the most athletic guy in the company and said that some of his moves are beautiful to watch.

"Ricochet… I think he’s the most athletic guy they have. He doesn’t miss moves. Every move he does is crisp, accurate, and is actually beautiful to watch him do this. I saw that move he did on Santos. I guess it was a backflip. I don’t know the words. But Santos has to walk in under it and start going down. That’s not timed down to the tenth of a second, they miss it," the veteran noted. [From 2:43 - 3:25]

You can check out the entire episode here:

Tonight is the first episode of WWE RAW of the year. Both Ricochet and Top Dolla are listed as SmackDown stars, but it will be interesting to see if they appear on tonight's edition of the red brand.

Would you like to see Top Dolla battle Ricochet in a singles match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes