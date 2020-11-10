Riddle becomes the final member for Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured a qualifier match between Riddle, Elias, and Jeff Hardy for a spot at the men's team on the upcoming Survivor Series. Riddle won the match and became the fifth and final entrant for Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Riddle now joins Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and the self-proclaimed captain of the team, AJ Styles. It remains to be seen how The Original Bro will fit into Team RAW as he already has a feud with Sheamus.

The point was made clear by The Celtic Warrior when he questioned Styles' decision of having Riddle on the team in a backstage interview right after the match. After Sheamus, Strowman walked in front of the camera and both of them expressed their disapproval for Styles as the team captain.

Riddle defeats two other men to qualify for Team RAW

The match started with Jeff Hardy building the offense and focusing his attacks especially on Elias with whom he has an ongoing feud. Riddle, not one to be left behind, joined the action by going at both men.

Riddle went for his Bro Derek finisher early on in the match but The Charismatic Enigma was able to reverse it. In the end, The King of Bro Style was able to secure the victory when he dropped Elias with the Bro Derek for the three-count after the latter had taken out Hardy with a knee-strike.