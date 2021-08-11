Riddle comments on teaming with RVD in WWE

Riddle believes a tag team between himself and Rob Van Dam (RVD) would have been a success in WWE.

RVD worked for WWE between 2001 and 2007 before returning for another two spells with the company in 2013 and 2014. The 50-year-old received his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta recently caught up with Riddle, who previously appeared on WWE show The Bump with RVD. The former United States Champion said he and RVD are “two stallions” who are “basically the same.”

“I think that tag team could have worked, definitely,” Riddle said. “Me and Rob Van Dam, we’re two stallions, we’re… what is it… feather and the bird? The same flock. You know what I’m saying, there’s that saying. But we’re basically the same dude, we’re the same bird feather, you know what I’m saying?”

Riddle on his other WWE tag team partners

Riddle and Pete Dunne held the NXT Tag Team Championship in 2020

Before Riddle attempted to become allies with Randy Orton, he formed a similarly unusual bond with Pete Dunne in NXT in 2020.

The 35-year-old believes RK-Bro and The BroserWeights turned out to be successful due to his different personality compared to his tag team partners.

“A team [with RVD] makes sense but I’ve noticed with my teams, my success usually relies on how different we are,” Riddle added. “Like my first tag team in WWE with Pete Dunne, The BroserWeights, Pete’s way different than me. And then even with Randy right now, which we’re having great success with, you know, once he gets back [interview recorded before this week's RAW]. We’ve been having great success.”

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton defeating AJ Styles after receiving help from Riddle at ringside. Following the match, the future of RK-Bro was thrown into doubt when Orton hit his tag team partner with an RKO.

