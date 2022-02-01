Riddle earns a WWE Championship match on Monday Night RAW 

On Monday Night RAW this week, Riddle defeated Otis of the Alpha Academy to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Before the match, he participated in a scooter race as part of an "Academic Challenge" against Chad Gable. As Riddle was about to reach the finish line, Otis tackled him, leading Gable to pick up the win.

This led to Riddle challenging Gable for a match accepted by Otis instead. Adam Pearce upped the ante by making it a qualifying match for the Chamber.

While Otis dominated his opponent for most of the match, The Original Bro secured the win with a Floating Bro. Riddle will join Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles to win the WWE championship from Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber.

Riddle was supposed to win the WWE Royal Rumble

As reported earlier, Riddle was the favorite to win the Royal Rumble ahead of Brock Lesnar before several changes that concluded with The Beast Incarnate entering as a surprise entrant and winning the match. The report also stated that Randy Orton was also a potential winner, but ultimately, the former Universal Champion took precedence.

Meanwhile, Riddle is also on course to earn a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Alpha Academy. In the challenge laid out by Gable a couple of weeks ago, RK-Bro and Alpha Academy are tied with one victory each. Next week, the two teams are set to participate in the Quiz Bowl. If RK-Bro conquers the next challenge, they will earn their rematch.

With everything said and done, Riddle currently has a wonderful opportunity to become a double champion if he wins the WWE Championship and the RAW Tag Team titles. It would be interesting to see how The Viper reacts to the entire saga.

