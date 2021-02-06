Riddle tweets honest opinion on Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux

WWE Superstar Riddle was all praise for Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux in his latest tweet.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, 22-year-old Parker Boudreaux has been signed to a contract by WWE, in what is seemingly a developmental deal.

"He signed a developmental deal and did a publicity photo of him at a Royal Rumble party watching with Eva Marie.”

Soon after the news came out, RAW Superstar Riddle took to Twitter and posted his honest opinion on Parker, whom many are dubbing the next Brock Lesnar.

Riddle agreed with the general consensus that Parker looks like Brock Lesnar, and added that he's younger and doesn't hate him enough to refuse to wrestle him in a match. Parker reacted to Riddle's tweet soon after. Check it out below:

It's no secret that Brock Lesnar has heat with Riddle

Back in early 2020, Brock Lesnar confronted Riddle in a backstage area at the 2020 Royal Rumble event, and had a warning for The King of Bros. The Beast told Riddle to stop talking about him, and that a match between the two would never happen.

"Let's just say he came up to me with a security guard, not that he needed the security guard. He came up to me, put his arm around me and told me we were never going to work. So, I shouldn't mention his name or talk about him or anything like that. And I should not call him out on social media. And I said, 'Whatever you want, Bro.'"

Casually mentioned in here that the two sides agreed to a deal



Brock Lesnar-esque Parker Boudreaux Backstage At NXT Tapings Last Week https://t.co/cQBsYDUFLU — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 5, 2021

Riddle had been mentioning Brock Lesnar on social media for a long time at that point, and was hyping up a possible match pitting the duo, somewhere down the line.

It seems like we will never see these two former MMA stars clash in the squared circle. However, judging by Parker's response to Riddle, it looks like he has no problem taking him on in a WWE ring in the near future.

Would you be interested in a Riddle vs. Parker Bodreaux outing somewhere down the line? What are your thoughts on Boudreaux? Sound off!