Riddle goes 3-0 against former Universal Champion with back-to-back wins ahead of Roman Reigns clash

Riddle has gained serious momentum ahead of his big match against Roman Reigns on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The King of Bros is mere days away from taking on Roman Reigns in an undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. He bagged the opportunity by defeating Sami Zayn in singles action.

Over the weekend, he took on former Universal Champion Seth Rollins at back-to-back WWE live events in Cape Girardeau and Springfield. Rollins lost both matches, thus bringing his singles record against Riddle to an embarrassing 0-3.

Riddle is about to take on the biggest challenge of his career

Riddle's main roster run in WWE has been a big hit so far. He made his way to SmackDown about two years ago, and has done quite well for himself on the main roster since then. With his big win over Sami Zayn, he earned an opportunity at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title. This will be the biggest match of Riddle's professional wrestling career.

With two consecutive wins over Seth Rollins, he has made it clear that he will go to great lengths to take the Undisputed WWE Universal title from The Tribal Chief on SmackDown. It certainly won't be an easy task for him to take down Reigns, though. The Head Of The Table has been WWE's strongest entity for about two years now. He has put down some of the biggest names in the business, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, and Daniel Bryan.

As for Riddle's in-ring history with Rollins, The King of Bros boasts an impressive 3-0 record against him in singles competition. Their first-ever singles encounter took place on the February 7, 2022 episode of RAW, with Rollins losing via a DQ.

It remains to be seen if Riddle manages to take advantage of his current momentum in his upcoming title match against Roman Reigns. If he ends up defeating The Tribal Chief, it will certainly be deemed as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

