Riddle has a message for Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

Riddle has given his opinion that Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are the top two Superstars on the WWE roster right now.

Roman Reigns currently holds the Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, on WWE RAW, Riddle performs on the same brand as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to Catch Off’s Philippe Chéreau and Christophe Agius, Riddle said he is still hoping to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania one day. For now, he believes a huge WrestleMania match – and victory – against Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre could take his career to new heights.

"Right now I think the next guy in line who’s the next big thing, I’d say there’s two of them, and it’s Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre. They are the two most groomed, well-prepared, full-package Superstars on the main roster, and I think a win over either one of them, especially on the stage of WrestleMania, would catapult me to new levels.

"So yeah, I think those are the two. And I think if I had to pick one I’d pick Drew because I like Drew. He’s a chilled guy and he’s got that Scottish accent."

Today there will be a lot of talk about “legacy” and “legend.” You don’t get the chance to look back if you don’t put in the work now. I am head of the table, Universal Champ, THE Champion of @WWE.@DMcIntyreWWE is a skilled, focused, and strong ... #2. #SurvivorSeries #WitnessMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 22, 2020

Riddle competed in the same matches as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series 2019 (elimination match) and in the 2020 Royal Rumble. He has not faced either Superstar in a singles match.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns won the Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series

Before Riddle gets to face Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre, WWE’s two male World Champions have some unfinished business from Survivor Series 2020. The final match of the night saw Reigns defeat McIntyre thanks to the assistance of his cousin, Jey Uso. It is currently unclear if and when a rematch between the two men will take place.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Universal Championship) and Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg (WWE Championship) are scheduled for next week’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

